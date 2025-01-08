UTEP names Salamah as first VP for Computing and AI

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso has named Salamah Salamah, Ph.D., as its new Associate Vice President for Scientific Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to a release from the university, in his new role Salamah will work to coordinate institution-wide efforts to promote interdisciplinary research, strengthen computing and AI capabilities and develop initiatives that address pressing societal challenges.

Salamah is an endowed professor in UTEP’s Department of Computer Science and has previously served as department chair from 2020 to 2024. He lead the development of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in Artificial Intelligence within the Computer Science Department in 2024

“I am honored to take on this new role at a time when scientific computing and artificial intelligence are reshaping the world,” said Salamah in the release. “At UTEP, we have the talent, resources, and partnerships needed to lead in these transformative fields. I look forward to working across disciplines to advance impactful research and build the infrastructure necessary to empower our faculty and students.”