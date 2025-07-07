Skip to Content
What would flooding in El Paso look like? Take a look at these models

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Central Texas was hit by heavy flooding this holiday weekend. More than 100 people died in the floods. ABC-7 put together an animated model to help El Pasoans visualize what that level of flooding would look like if it ever hit the Sun City.

Watch the video above to see the animation. It shows just how high the floodwaters reached in Kerr County, Texas, where the heaviest flooding happened. Officials say the floodwaters rose 26 feet in less than an hour.

Find places to donate to help the recovery efforts here.

