Battle of I-10 UTEP Vs. NMSU Basketball game sells out

Published 12:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time in nine years, the UTEP Men's Basketball team will be playing to a sold-out crowd at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners are taking on the NMSU Aggies in the Battle of I-10 on Saturday evening with an anticipated capacity crowd of 12,000, according to UTEP Athletics. Fans are being encouraged to wear blue to help "Blue Out" the Don for the game.

The last time the Don Haskins Center was sold out for a men's basketball game was February 6 of 2016, when UTEP played WKU, with the Miners beating the Hilltoppers 93-89 in overtime.

According to a release, Saturday will mark the 115th sellout at the Haskins Center and the first against NMSU since the Miners bested their rivals, 79-61, on Dec. 18, 2004.

For the schedule and tickets for the rest of the season, you can visit www.UTEPMiners.com.

Andrew J. Polk

