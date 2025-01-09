El Pasoans express excitement as snow hits the Borderland

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Snow has hit the Borderland as El Pasoans experienced heavy snowfall throughout the day.

Anthony, Texas got hit with more of the heavy snowfall throughout the area, but the snow was spread throughout the area and into Fabens as well.

ABC-7 spoke with the community about the snowfall, and they were all excited. They spoke about how even if the snow wasn't anything major, they still enjoyed it.

Aaron Ortega was one of those who spoke. He spent time in Colorado over Thanksgiving and is glad El Paso can experience it too.

"We got all the mountains and all that. So that's why if we're able, by the grace of God, a little bit of snow, then heck yeah. Let's enjoy it, right?"

David Villalabos was another El Paso resident who spoke to ABC-7. He was born and raised in El Paso and even though the snow isn't as much as it used to be, he still loves it.

"We're happy with what we can get it, but we just love it. Some people don't like it, but we love it. We don't get too much of it."