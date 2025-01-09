Skip to Content
Las Cruces extends operations of warming centers through weekend

Published 8:08 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Due to the continuing winter storms affecting the Borderland, the City of Las Cruces will be extending the warming stations to be open through Sunday.

According to the city, hours of operation for the warming stations will be:

Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 Bell Avenue
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Avenue
• 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Avenue
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday - Saturday
• 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday
Munson Senior Center, 975 S. Mesquite Street
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Benavidez Center, 1045 McClure Road
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

