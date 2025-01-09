Las Cruces extends operations of warming centers through weekend

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Due to the continuing winter storms affecting the Borderland, the City of Las Cruces will be extending the warming stations to be open through Sunday.

According to the city, hours of operation for the warming stations will be:

Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 Bell Avenue

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Avenue

• 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Avenue

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday - Saturday

• 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday

Munson Senior Center, 975 S. Mesquite Street

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Benavidez Center, 1045 McClure Road

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday