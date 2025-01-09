LCPS Cold Weather Collection Drive has been extended

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) --- Las Cruces Public Schools’ announced that this year’s Cold Weather Collection Drive deadline will be extended to January 15th, 2025. “With the recent drop in temperatures and snowfall around the Mesilla Valley, our community needs this more than ever,” said Michelle Ronga, Executive Director of Athletics. “We appreciate these donations and will work quickly to get them where they need to be.”

This is the second year the district has hosted the Drive. They are collecting donations of gently used blankets, coats, gloves, socks or other warm clothing. The donation boxes are located in all LCPS buildings at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex which is located at 505 S. Main Street in Las Cruces. You can drop items anytime during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And for more information LCPS says you can call (575) 527-6680.