Experts provide tips to help prioritize your mental health in 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Mental health experts in El Paso are providing tips to help you prioritize your mental well-being in 2025.

Popular New Year's resolutions include working out consistently, eating healthy, and saving money, but experts say taking care of your mental health should also be at the top of the list.

Isidro Torres, the executive director of NAMI El Paso, told ABC-7 taking the time to reflect is important. He said it starts with being honest.

“I think it's really important to reflect and think about where our mental health is and where our mental health was in 2024 and what changes we want to make in 2025 and being intentional and deliberate in thinking about our mental health every day," he said.

Torres said you should self-reflect. Ask yourself these questions throughout the year:

HOW ARE YOU DOING?

HOW ARE YOU FEELING?

WHAT BOUNDARIES DO YOU NEED TO SET?

He said mental health is at the core of everything we do.

"When we are focusing on our fitness, that intense focus is on our mental health when we're getting more sleep. Not only is it good for our physical health, but it's also good for our mental health. And we know more and more now if we eat well, it's good for our mental health. And so mental health is ingrained in everything we do," he added.

Torres advises everyone to look out for warning signs throughout the year.

“If we're able to shake off that feeling of sadness for, you know, a long period of time, maybe two weeks, if we're just not able to shake off that anxiousness. You know, we're finding ourselves more irritated, or maybe we're just not really wanting to go out and do things.”

Torres recommends leaning on others for support, including loved ones.

Help is available. Torres invites the community to NAMI El Paso's upcoming classes. You can find more information about available resources here.