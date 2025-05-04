Skip to Content
Special rescue at Transmountain, vehicle drove off mountain

UPDATE: El Paso Fire reports the patient was "extricated" off mountain and Fire Star is ready to take them to an area hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the El Paso Fire Department are near the Ron Coleman Trail in Northeast El Paso after reports of a vehicle driving off the roadway.

The call came in at 1:45 p.m. Fire Star has been requested and rescue crews are on the scene attempting to pull the patients from the wreckage.

El Paso County Sheriff deputies are diverting traffic from the summit in order to all the helicopter to land safely and tend to the patient.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

