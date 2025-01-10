Trump receives no jail time in sentence for hush money conviction

Friday morning Judge Juan Merchan sentenced President-elect Donald Trump to unconditional discharge. The sentencing means Trump will face no jail time, penalties or probation for his conviction in his hush money case.

Trump will still carry that conviction on his record.

During the hearing, the president-elect appeared appeared virtually.

Last May, he was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records to reimburse his former lawyer for hush money payments that were made before the 2016 election. They payments were made to an adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump. He has denied that affair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.