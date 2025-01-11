MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez Visits El Paso, Impressed with UTEP Fanbase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said El Paso made a great impression on her Friday during a visit with UTEP President Heather Wilson. Nevarez made her first visit to UTEP to celebrate the launch of UTEP’s Climb Higher campaign to support the MW transition. She said UTEP is a perfect fit for the league.

“I am so impressed with UTEP fans,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming the Miners to the Mountain West, revitalizing old rivalries, and creating new ones. We also want to introduce the younger generation to the excitement and passion of the Mountain West and help establish the next generation of UTEP and Mountain West fans.”

“At a time of tremendous change in college athletics, grit and grace are important attributes in a leader. Gloria has them,” said President Wilson. “We are so pleased to welcome Commissioner Nevarez to the beautiful city of El Paso.”

Besides touring the campus and athletics facilities, Nevarez will be in the Sun City until Sunday morning and will attend the men’s basketball team’s sold-out game versus I-10 rival NM State on Saturday night.

“I love how passionate the El Paso community is about UTEP Athletics. Being a Miner fan is truly about being a part of the community. UTEP’s athletic and academic vision aligns seamlessly with the Mountain West’s core values, mission, and strategic priorities,” she said. “As a prestigious R1 institution, UTEP will complement the other distinguished universities in the Mountain West.”

Climb Higher Campaign Launches

UTEP is launching its ‘Climb Higher’ fundraising campaign to aid in transition costs associated with the move to the Mountain West. A total of $7 million has already been raised towards the initial goal of $10 million, with the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation and the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation committing $2.5 million each.

“The El Paso community is pumped about this historic move to the Mountain West,” said Jim Senter, Vice President and Director of Athletics at UTEP. “The community is already lining up in support of this exciting transition.”

“It is exciting to see what has happened in the El Paso community since UTEP was announced as a new member of the Mountain West on October 1,” Nevarez said. “As evidenced by the recent gifts from the Hunt and Foster families, as well as the construction of a new $5 million football locker room in the Larry K. Durham Sports Center, the University continues to invest in its athletic program to ensure a successful transition to the Mountain West.”