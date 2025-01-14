Skip to Content
BORSTAR unit rescue hiker from Guadalupe Mountains during extreme winter weather

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials report it happened early morning on Sunday January 12th, 2025. An Air and Marine operations helicopter crew, and, agents from the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit responded to the emergency.  

CBP agents assisted the hiker. Officials say, he was treated for hypothermia symptoms. They helped him by covering him with one of their uniforms. Agents also provided food and water, and started a fire to warm him. Officials say agents hiked two hours on the mountain to get to the hikers' location to provide care. The patient was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

