ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for now, 2 storm system approach soon, bringing strong winds and cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we track two storm systems. The first will bring stronger winds, the second will bring cooler temps.

Today we will see calm quiet weather conditions with temperatures still remaining below average. El Paso is expected ti see a high of 55, Las Cruces 54. We can anticipate a similar weather pattern to what we've been experiencing the past few days, comfortable as long as you remember to pack your coat.

Weather will be on the calm side over the next few days gradually getting warmer day by day. By Friday ew are expecting to reach the 60s. Also Friday the first of our storm systems approaches. We will see winds pick up with gusts potentially reaching 40 MPH.

The second system is a cold front that will bring in Arctic air dropping temperatures to the 30s for our highs starting next work week.