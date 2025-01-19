Morning Ascension at the Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- This morning, balloons will return to the skies of Las Cruces for the Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally.

Visitors can watch the beautiful balloons taking flight starting at 7 a.m. from the southwest lot of the Field of Dreams.

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso Weekend at 8 a.m. where ABC-7's Katie Frazier will be reporting live from the Field of Dreams!

You can watch a live stream of this morning's events here:

The free, family-friendly event kicked off Friday night at the downtown Plaza de Las Cruces.

Las Cruces native Christine Castillas, the lead organizer, moved back to the area in 2023 wanting to bring back the balloon experience.

“We are so excited to bring the official Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally back to Las Cruces,” Castillas

said.

The Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally started in 1977 with only 13 balloons.

It has been 14 years since the balloons took the skies, with the last rally held in 2011.

Castillas and the MVBR organizers hope to continue the tradition for the foreseeable future.

Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally organizers say rain or shine the pilots are ready for anything. If the weather doesn't allow for flying, they might have a stand-up or static display, showing the balloons inflated or a candlestick event, baskets set up with burners glowing.

For more information visit the Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally website.