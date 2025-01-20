Cultivate a local food systems and sustainability forum returns after 5 years

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community Foundation announced the return of Cultivate, a Local Food Systems & Sustainability Forum. It's taking place on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 at 5:30 p.m at 333 N. Oregon St., El Paso, Texas 79901 in the Foundation Room.

“The Cultivate forum series has always been a conduit to convene those who are interested in food systems and sustainability in our community. Its absence has left a gap, so we’re proud to launch its return and look forward to welcoming those who may not have engaged in our past Cultivate forums,” said Eric Pearson, President and CEO of El Paso Community Foundation states.

Cultivate is a project of the El Paso Community Foundation that aims to convene and educate the community about food systems and sustainability. They add they are excited to bring this program back to the community after a five-year hiatus.

The forum will feature: “Growing Access, Cultivating Change: Spoon Flower Grocery's Impact on Food Equity in El Paso” by Adriana Clowe, Director amongst other speakers. Cultivate is an engaging forum on food systems and sustainability where locals will share brief presentations of their inspiring work.