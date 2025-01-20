Three convicted felons arrested in El Paso for possession of firearms and cocaine

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) made gang-related arrests for weapons and drugs possession on January 17th.

Three El Paso residents, all convicted felons; Arturo Ramirez Manzano, 27, Mario Ivan Ramirez, 21, and Corina Hernandez, 30, were arrested and are currently under federal probation. Two rifles and nearly one kilogram of cocaine were seized following two search and arrest warrants carried out at a Lower Valley apartment complex.

Two rifles and nearly one kilogram of cocaine were seized. (Courtesy: DPS)

The operation targeted members of a Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO) with ties to the LA EMPRESA cartel and PAISA prison gang. They have been identified as engaging in various crimes such as smuggling of persons, drug trafficking and firearms possession.

The three suspects are charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

According to DPS officials, "Mario Ivan Ramirez, admitted to being a member of the PAISA prison gang and being a key coordinator for the human smuggling organization that is led by LA EMPRESA and operates in the Ciudad Juarez and El Paso’s border area. Mario Ivan Ramirez was also charged with deadly conduct discharge firearm, a third-degree felony, after being identified in a recent shooting incident. All were booked into the El Paso County Jail."

Other law enforcement agencies including Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, the U.S. State Border Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol alien smuggling unit participated in the investigation.