Uruguay’s former President José Mujica dead at 89

(CNN) — Uruguay’s former President José Mujica, who governed the country from 2010 to 2015 and was a leftist icon known for his progressive social reforms, died on Tuesday at the age of 89, President Yamandú Orsi said on X.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, leader and guide. We will miss you very much, dear old man. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your profound love for your people,” said Orsi, who was close to Mujica.

CNN has contacted the Uruguayan presidency for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

