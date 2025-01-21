Mexican federal government to open new migrant shelter in Juárez ahead of mass deportations

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican federal government announced it is in the process of setting up a new "tent shelter" for migrants at El Punto in Juárez, close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last night, crews and workers hired by the federal government arrived in Juárez with four semi-trucks filled with steel and other materials to build this new shelter.

Reports say the facility could house close to 5,000 migrants deported from the U.S. or who recently arrived at the border.

The Mexican federal government's repatriation strategy is called 'México te abrazo,' or 'Mexico hugs you.'

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum announced some of the resources the federal government will offer to Mexican migrants deported back to the country.

President Sheinbaum said they will be offering economic aid, healthcare, jobs, and transportation back to their home states, among other things.