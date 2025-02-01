El Paso restaurant owners react to tariffs on Mexican products

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The announcement of tariffs on Mexico had local business owners considering the financial impact on their menus.

One local food truck owner said most of his menu consists of vegetables and beverages from Mexico and the rise in costs will impact his business and profits.

"I think I would have to modify our menu but in doing so I would be affected by it too," said Ismael Zubiate, owner of Dogs and Dogs Cravings food truck. "So it has been challenging because the customers are used to these particular products."

Other area restaurant owners say a rise in prices or reduce menu also impacts their business because it would discourage regular customers from going out.

Raul Gonzalez, owner and executive chef at Rulis' International Kitchen says the whole has felt the impact of increases. "The inflation on grocery prices going to the grocery store has became more expensive for everybody. and the industry in general did see a slowdown in foot traffic," Gonzalez said.