Law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Sunland Park Fire said "no patients were located on arrival" in a social media post.

A white older model SUV rolled over and hit a sculpture cause a small water leak.

It happened on a roundabout on N. Country Club Rd. and Rancho Santa Teresa Blvd.

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) - Sunland Park Fire responded to a rollover in Santa Teresa just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

