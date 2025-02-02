Police need public’s help solving Central El Paso murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - On Sunday, January 19 a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the intersection of Pershing and Gateway South just after 1:25 a.m. according to El Paso Police.

Detectives determined Anthony Rodriguez was shot after he and three of his friends got into a argument with "occupants from another vehicle while they were driving in a dark colored car.

During the argument shots were fired, Rodriguez was shot in the upper torso. His friends took him to an area hospital for medical attention where he later died.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking anyone with information that may result in an arrest to call their tip line at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

Crime Stoppers says you will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.