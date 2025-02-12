El Paso bus riders frustrated with route delays amid Sun Metro bus explosion

Bus riders now have to adjust to modified bus routes after an explosion at Sun Metro Transit Center.

The City of El Paso released an announcement saying that the Sun Metro Fixed and Brio routes will be operating on Sunday/Holiday hours temporarily due to the explosion at the facility on Monday afternoon.

The modified operations started on Wednesday and will run for a week until Feb. 19.

Riders at the bus stop on Santa Fe St in Downtown say they're upset with how they've had to wait over 30-45 minutes for a bus to pick them up, causing them to arrive late to work and school.

"I just came like 30 minutes ago and well I'm really late, so it's already two classes I've already missed," said Josh Sandoval, a high school student. "So coming back home is going to be pretty difficult because, I mean I get here at 6 p.m., pretty late and well, I probably won't get here till like 8 p.m. or 7 p.m. So that means I probably have to get like an Uber."

One woman said she was on her way to work, but what worried her was how early the transits would end and having to adjust for a whole week.

"I found out that the transit is stopping a little bit earlier, and that affects me because I get out of work at seven today, and I'd have to take an Uber now, and spend money on Uber," said Carolina Estrada.

The City of El Paso said riders should check the Sun Metro website for updates and to plan their rides accordingly.