EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be mostly calm much like yesterday expect breezy to windy patterns and above average temps.

Expect highs in the low to mid 70s. El Paso 72, Las Cruces 71.

Breezy to windy conditions are expecting to peak at 30 MPH today. Blowing dust and sand is still a potential factor today.

Expect cooler temperatures tomorrow as a minor cold front pushes in.