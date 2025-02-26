ABC-7 First Alert: Comfortable start Wednesday, strong winds cooler temps develop tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds and cooler temps expected for your Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Today we will start off calm and comfortable. Temperatures will once again climb above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 82, Las Cruces 80.

We will start to develop breezy patterns by early evening. Late evening a backdoor cold front arrives temperatures drop and winds pick up.

Winds are expected to peak at 40 MPH overnight. Waking up Thursday you will be impact wind chills.

