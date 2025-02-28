ABC-7 First Alert: Calm today, strong winds return soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong winds and dusty conditions.

Today we will see calmer winds and warmer temps. You can anticipate breezy patterns at most with temperatures once again returning to above average. El Paso we are expecting to see a high of 72, Las Cruces 70.

This weekend we will see some breezy to low end windy conditions.

Your Monday and Tuesday those winds will pick up even further looking to potentially peak at 55 MPH. The wind event will bring dusty conditions and will elevated fire danger levels.