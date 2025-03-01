Skip to Content
IDEA Public Schools 5K & Healthy Living Expo at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Ascarate Park was the site for an exciting run and expo Saturday morning. The IDEA Public School's Healthy Kids Here programs hosted the 4th Annual Healthy Kids Here 5K Run, 1K Walk & Healthy Living Expo.

Students and parents were up early Saturday to participate in the educational opportunity.

Frankie Gray, Executive Director for IDEA El Paso Public Schools says, “IDEA believes that in order for students to get to and through college and beyond, they also need a foundation of knowledge and skills necessary to maintain their health. As always, we don't do what's easiest for adults; we do what's best for kids."

Participants had the chance to compete in a 5K Run and win a medal and a trophy.

For more information on IDEA's Healthy Kids Here program click here.

