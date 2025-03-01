Skip to Content
NCA All-Star National Championship on hold after evacuation

today at 1:35 PM
1:31 PM

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas is being evacuated after an incident Saturday morning.

Dallas Police say they are investigating an incident near the Omni Hotel and the convention center.

Police are asking family members to go to the reunification center located at 400 N. Lamar.

The convention was hosting the NCA All-Star National Championship.

The organization that runs the competition issued a statement regarding the incident.

"The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has been evacuated as a precaution based on reports of a safety concern. NCA security officials are working with law enforcement to quickly investigate these reports. 

As a precaution, we have suspended activities for today and will continue to work with event staff and local authorities to ensure a safe environment when we resume the event."

Yvonne Suarez

