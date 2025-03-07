Mija Yes You Can celebrates 5 years with International Women’s Day mini market

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The nonprofit organization, Mija Yes You Can, is celebrating 5 years with the Woman's Day mini market taking place on Saturday, March 8th at the Old Sheepdog Brewery, located at 3900 Rosa Ave. from 1 PM to 5 PM.

Since 2020, the nonprofit has dedicated 5 years to empowering women through education, financial literacy and professional development across the borderland.

Founder, Iris Lopez, created the nonprofit to uplift and support women in their personal and professional growth journeys. Mija Yes You Can is having an impact in the El Paso community offering over $50,000 in scholarships awarded to women, hosting financial literacy workshops and more.

Mija Yes You Can 3 yr Mija Market

“This event is not only a celebration of our achievements over the past five years but also a reminder of the power of resilience, community, and empowerment,” said Iris Lopez, Founder of Mija Yes You Can. “We invite everyone to come out, support local women entrepreneurs, and celebrate the strength and success of women in our community.”

Visitors will be welcomed to try and explore products from local vendors and support woman-owned businesses and learn more about the nonprofit mission and impact in the community.