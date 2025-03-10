‘100 % fabricated’: Man who served time with David Leonard Wood speaks out on ‘jailhouse snitch’ testimony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man who was in prison alongside David Leonard Wood, aka "The Desert Serial Killer" of El Paso, says that the testimony of two other men who also served time with Wood was falsely given in return for deals on their sentences and reward money.

George Hall was serving 45 years in prison in 1990 when he was housed in the same unit as Wood in Lovelady, Texas. He and two other inmates, James Sweeney and Randy Wells, were brought from the prison north of Houston back to El Paso to meet with El Paso Police Department investigators.

"Well, I don't call myself a whistleblower, exactly," Hall said. "But basically what I know is - I know for a fact that Wells and Sweeney fabricated their testimony because they got deals. I know Woods has never, ever admitted anything concerning that case."

Hall, who was on probation until February of last year, has his sworn statement opposing the testimony of the 'jailhouse snitches' included in the appeal filed by Wood's attorney late last month that seeks to stave off the execution scheduled for this Thursday. Wood was convicted in 1992 of capital murder and sentenced to the death penalty for the murder of six girls and women whose bodies were found in remote areas of the desert surrounding El Paso around 1987.