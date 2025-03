We are looking at calm and nice conditions for Sunday and Monday.

Today we will be taking a break from the gusts and dusty conditions we have previously experienced. High gusts for today will be sitting at 10 mph coming out of the west.

We are currently under First Alert for next Tuesday for western gusts up to 60 mph

Highs today will be 68 F for El Paso, 66 F for Las Cruces.

Sunny and calm conditions will continue for Sunday.