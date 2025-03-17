ABC-7 First Alert: Light winds today, 65MPH winds Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for you guessed it the winds.

We will start off your work week warm with breezy to low end windy conditions. Temperatures will be well above average with El Paso expected to reach 84, Las Cruces is expected to reach 81.

Winds today will develop into the evening but still be on the low end windy side at most peaking at about 35MPH.

Tuesday strong winds will develop potentially reaching 65MPH.