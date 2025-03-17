Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 First Alert: Light winds today, 65MPH winds Tuesday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for you guessed it the winds.

We will start off your work week warm with breezy to low end windy conditions. Temperatures will be well above average with El Paso expected to reach 84, Las Cruces is expected to reach 81.

Winds today will develop into the evening but still be on the low end windy side at most peaking at about 35MPH.

Tuesday strong winds will develop potentially reaching 65MPH.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content