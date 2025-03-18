ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization hosts pop-up events to help save lives

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (EPMPO) will host pop-up events to gather your feedback and develop a regional plan to reduce crashes and save lives. According to the organization, there were 1,651 people seriously injured or killed on our roads from 2019-2023.

At each event, participants can see the High Injury Network (crash hotspots) within the community and provide input on any additional roadway concerns not seen in the data to help identify any missing gaps. Once completed, the plan will lay the groundwork for safer streets across the region so that all users, whether driving, rolling, walking, biking, or using public transportation, can confidently travel. The community must participate in the planning process.

Anyone is welcome. Families are encouraged to bring their children to participate in an interactive activity, which allows them to contribute to our community's transportation safety plan.

For more information on the Borderplex Safe Mobility Plan, visit BorderplexSafe.org. Anyone who cannot attend the meeting in person can take an online survey via the following link: https://borderplexsafe.org/community-outreach.

Upcoming Pop-Up Events:

When: Tuesday, March 18, 2025 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Podium Finish, 1400 Texas Ave., El Paso, TX 79901

When: Wednesday, March 19, 2025 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Presidio Hall, 12339 Socorro Rd., San Elizario, TX 79849

When: Thursday, March 20, 2025 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Sunland Park Sports Complex, 4700 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Where: La Wheela, 11950 Montana Ave., Suite A1-3, El Paso, TX 79936

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Where: Oz Glaze Senior Center, 13969 Veny Webb St., Horizon City, TX 79928