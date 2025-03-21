ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Friday, warm and calm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday everyone! Weather is looking great for your Friday plans! Expect warm temps and calm conditions.

We continue our warming trend with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s. El Paso expect a high of 78, Las Cruces 76.

Today will be warm and sunny mild breezy patterns are expected.

Our warming trend continues into Saturday as we look to reach the 80s by the weekend. We will also see some mild breezy patterns develop between 15-25MPH Saturday afternoon.

Dry conditions are expected to stick around along with warming temps. This could create critical fire danger.