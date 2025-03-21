Fire erupts at truck stop in Anthony, TX

UPDATE: 25 people were in the building at the time the fire erupted, according to the Anthony Police Chief.

The building is combined Flying J Travel Center and Denny's restaurant.

Officials say the fire began in the kitchen just before 6 a.m..

ANTHONY, TX (KVIA) -- A large fire and smoke can be seen coming from Anthony, Texas. The fire erupted at a Flying J Travel Center, according to the West Valley Fire Department.

West Valley Fire says flames completely engulfed the building causing the roof to collapse.

As of right now there are no known injuries

Mesilla Valley and Las Cruces Fire Departments are assisting the West Valley Fire Department.

Our ABC-7 crews are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.