Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint, police asking for information

EL PASO, Texas (KVI) - Police say a man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint by a couple and they need the public's help in identifying the man and woman they said committed the crime.

It happened on March 13 at 7:45 p.m. at Mesa and Third St. in downtown El Paso. The couple asked the victim for a "ride" to the lower valley.

After the man agreed to take them, police say, the male suspect started to beat the man as he drove and then threatened him with a hand gun.

At the 1100 block of Lomaland, the couple allegedly forced the man out of his 2020 dark gray Nissan Rouge and drove off in the SUV.

Police describe the man as being 5'8", 190 lbs. and between 35-to-40 years old. He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue hooded jacket. Police say he also had a backpack.

The female is described as 5'8" tall, 200 lbs. and between 25-to-30 years old with shoulder length light brown hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black leggings. The woman also has a red tattoo of a broken heart near her left eye.

If you have any information that would help police solve this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso reminds everyone they can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.