ABC-7 at 4: CASFV Launches Initiative for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a nationwide movement to educate communities, support survivors, and advocate for prevention. The Executive Director of the Center Against Sexual & Family Violence, Sandra Garcia, speaks about the movement to educate communities, support survivors, and advocate for prevention. Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) this April. CASFV invites the community to stand in solidarity against sexual violence and promote a culture of support and prevention. https://casfv.org/