 ABC-7 at 4: Holloman Air Force Base hosts Ace of Races Marathon and Community Connections Day

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Holloman Air Force Base is hosting its Ace of Races Marathon and Community Connections Day on Saturday, Sept. 6. Both events are open to the public.

The marathon includes a full marathon, half marathon, 5K, and 1-mile kid’s dash. The course is USA Track and Field certified, which means it qualifies for the Boston Marathon. Participants will have the unique opportunity to run on a flat course through different parts of the base, including on the flight line past F-16s and MQ-9s.

Registration fees increase on June 1. For event details, to sign up for a race, access training plans, find course time limits, and much more, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/Alamogordo/HollomanMarathon.