More jobs lost in Juárez; maquiladoras continue to see impacts

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexico Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported over 2,500 formal jobs were lost in Juárez in March, which continues the trend of more jobs lost in recent months south of the border.

Over 1,500 jobs out of those 2,500 were from the maquiladora industry. In the last year, Juárez has lost over 9,300 job positions compared to March 2024.

The Border Business Block (BEF) in Juárez says this continuing loss in jobs is due to the global uncertainty carried out by tariffs imposed and trade wars happening around the world.

In February Juárez reported 489,574 jobs, March closed with 489,074; March 2024 reported 498,375.

"This worries us a lot because we depend on that sector (maquiladoras), and this loss is due to the turbulence caused by the tariff war," said Jesús Manuel "Thor" Salayandía, coordinator of the border business block.

