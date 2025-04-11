Fabens man arrested for family violence, bond violations

EL PASO (KVIA)- Deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station arrested a man for repeat family violence and violation of his bond.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Cima in Fabens, Texas on March 31 on a family violence call. They determined Cesar Garcia had assaulted a family member, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed Garcia had a previous charge for family violence and had also violated several conditions of his bond.

Garcia was found at the same address on April 10 and was arrested by deputies. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $13,000 bond.