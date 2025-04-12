Skip to Content
Free academy helps small businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Business in Development (BID) Academy is helping local entrepreneurs take the next step in growing their businesses—completely free of charge.

The nine-session program is designed to help small business owners become HUB-certified, making them eligible to bid on state contracts. Also includes nine sessions covering business planning and marketing, pitch writing, bookkeeping basics, access to alternative capital, supplier diversity, subcontracting plans, and proposal and bid writing.

HUB stands for Historically Underutilized Business, a certification that opens the door to opportunities with government agencies.

Topics covered include marketing, bookkeeping, alternative capital, proposal writing, and more—all taught by industry experts.


Due to strong participation, organizers are considering adding more sessions this spring.

For more information, email inmacias@pvamu.edu or call the office at (915) 273-3502. Also, to learn more about Prairie View A&M University’s BID Academy, click here. To learn more about El Paso County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension programs, click here.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

