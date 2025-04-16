Skip to Content
Las Cruces’ newest indoor pickleball club

April 15, 2025 7:46 AM
Published 6:50 AM

Pickle Planet launches their new facility in Las Cruces, as its first and only climate-controlled indoor pickleball club.

They plan to redefine the game with three full-size, professional-grade courts built to USA Pickleball standards.

The club will provide 24/7 access to exclusive members to prevent harsh weather from stopping players from continuing their fun — whether it's scorching summer heat or freezing winters.

Pickle Planet welcomes players of all levels — from seasoned pros using AI analytics, live streaming, and video replay to elevate their game, to first-timers eager to learn and play in a tech-driven environment.

Their amenities include:

  • State of the art Pickle Planet Pro Shop with top-tier pickleball gear
  • Certified Coaching & Lessons by PCI & PPR Professionals
  • Leagues, Tournaments, Open Play, Private Rentals & Events

Pickle Planet is located on 1836 W Amador Ave, Suite A, Las Cruces, NM 88005.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

