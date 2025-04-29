Mexico, U.S. reach deal over Rio Grande water sharing treaty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Department of State, along with the Mexican federal government, announced they reached an agreement that involves Mexico sending more water from their shared Rio Grande basin to Texas.

This is part of the 1944 U.S.-Mexico treaty, which Mexico has not complied with its water sharing obligations since the previous administrations.

"Mexico has committed to make an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs and increase the U.S. share of the flow in six of Mexico’s Rio Grande tributaries through the end of the current five-year water cycle. These steps will help American farmers, ranchers, and municipalities in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley get much-needed water and reduce shortfalls in deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty," the State Department said in a statement.

Both countries also committed to developing a long-term plan to meet treaty requirements while addressing water debts, including additional monthly transfers and regular consultations on water deliveries that take into consideration the needs of Texas ranchers, farmers, and municipalities.

Several Texas lawmakers have pushed Mexico to comply and deliver its water debt to the U.S.

"Mexico’s failures to uphold its water obligations have been devastating to Texas farmers and cities. I have been fighting for years to secure those deliveries, including by advancing sanctions legislation in the United States Senate and by emphasizing to both American and Mexican officials that the U.S.-Mexico relationship cannot proceed productively unless Mexico meets its obligations. Recently, I worked with Secretary Rollins to secure a $280 million grant to provide critical economic relief in the Rio Grande Valley, but that was only, and explicitly, a stopgap measure," said Sen. Ted Cruz when the agreement was reached.

Under the 1944 water treaty, Mexico is obligated to deliver 350,000 acre-feet of water per year over a five-year cycle.

"South Texas has been devastated by Mexico’s repeated refusal to deliver the water it has owed the United States for far too long, and I commend the Trump administration for securing this critical deal for Mexico to finally send water to the region," Sen. Cornyn also said.

Now, Mexico has a deadline that is at risk of not being met, since the end of the current five-year cycle approaches in October of this year.

"We deliver the maximum amount of water possible, because we must first guarantee human rights, including agricultural irrigation in several areas of the country," said the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum in a news conference.