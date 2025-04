El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- UTEP's program manager, Socorro Herrera, joins us to discuss the UTEP Kidz on Campus event. You can visit UTEP’s Memorial Gym on May 3rd, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. , and enjoy $20 off each of our 8-week summer camps at UTEP or St. Patrick’s Elementary School.

