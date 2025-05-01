State Department warns foreign parents about “birth tourism”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Department of State issued a statement warning foreign citizens planning on giving birth in the U.S. about abusing the country's immigration system through birth tourism.

"It is unacceptable for foreign parents to use a U.S. tourist visa for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for the child, which also could result in American taxpayers paying the medical care costs," the Bureau of Consular Affairs stated. "This is known as birth tourism, and U.S. consular officers deny all such visa applications under U.S. immigration law," the Department of State said in a statement.

The Department of State also said that consular officers are working to prevent "birth tourism" and foreign visitors from exploiting the country's immigration system. "Those who abuse our immigration system through birth tourism may be ineligible for future visas or travel to the United States."

ABC-7 reached out to CBP, the Bureau of Consular Affairs and local immigration legal organizations to learn more about this recent announcement.

