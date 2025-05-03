2nd Annual Bark Wars at El Paso Animal Services Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Animal Services of El Paso is hosting it's 2nd Annual Bark Wars: Revenge of the Sit in Northeast El Paso.

The free event not only offers pet parents who are fans of the Star Wars franchises the opportunity to celebrate May 4, but also time to get their pets vaccines and meet potential new additions to the fur-family.

The campaign to find new homes for pets in need, is sponsored by the BISSEELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters and runs through May 15.

“This event brings the community together to support animal welfare while offering fun, engaging ways to connect with adoptable pets,” said Terry Kebschull, Director of El Paso Animal Services.

Guests will have the chance to adopt a pet, get free microchips and pet ID tags to keep them safe and make it easier to be reunited with families. Low-cost vaccinations like rabies, parvo, Bordetella, and FVRCP, will also be provided by Vista Hills Animal Hospital.

In addition, Star Wars-themed activities will take place during the event, including a costume contest starting at 2 p.m. The event takes place at the El Paso Animal Services at 4001 Fred Wilson.

For more information about Bark Wars or upcoming El Paso Animal Services events, visit El Paso Animal Services Website.