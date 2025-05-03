50th Anniversary: End of the Vietnam War

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been 50 years since the Vietnam War ended. The Vietnam Veterans of America Posts 574 and 844 here in El Paso are paying tribute to all those who served.

They are hosting a remembrance event at the American Legion Post 58 at 4724 Vulcan Ave. in Northeast El Paso from 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say there will be music from that era and an opportunity for veterans and community organizations to meet and share memories of serving in the military.

The Vietnam War lasted almost 20 years and is known as one of the longest conflicts. Almost 4 million people were killed during the war which began in 1955 and ended on April 30, 1975 with the taking of Saigon by North Vietnamese troops. The United State's involvement in the conflict ended when the American troops withdrew in 1973. The cost was close to $200 billion, with the loss of 58,000 American lives in the process.

The Vietnam War is also said to have changed the way wars are perceived especially the long-term consequences, according to historians.