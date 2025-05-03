National Fitness Day at Cleveland Square Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Live Active El Paso is hosting National Fitness Day with free outdoor activities at Cleveland Square Park in Downtown El Paso.

Activities range basic cardio lessons, yoga and a mural bike tour through downtown. This event served as an opportunity to embrace a healthy lifestyle with friends and family.

“Our goal is to encourage everyone in the community to get active in a way that’s fun, accessible, and inclusive,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Pablo Caballero. “National Fitness Day is the perfect time to come together and celebrate health and wellness.”

The first Saturday in May is often looked as the National Fitness Day, promoting physical activity and healthier lifestyles through exercise.

For more information about National Fitness Day or other free fitness opportunities offered by Live Active El Paso, visit their website.