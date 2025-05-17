Skip to Content
El Paso Police Department celebrates 152 years of service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department turned 152 years old Saturday and they shared their milestone birthday with the community.

It was the first time the department held a public celebration.

The event was called "152 in Blue" and was held at the El Paso Police Academy.

It was a free open house for the community where police got to show off their their equipment and K-9 unit, bomb squad, and swat teams among others.

The celebration included many fun family and learning opportunities.

"We wanted to have an open house and be able to give the community an opportunity to come, meet a lot of our police officers, see a lot of the different units that serve their community," said El Paso Police Sergeant Javier Sambrano.

