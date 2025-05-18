DWI Task Force arrests 48 in a two-day period

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The partnership between the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the El Paso, Socorro, Clint, San Elizario, Horizon, and Anthony Police Departments were out in force and resulted in 48 arrests.

All photos courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The countrywide DWI Task Force included every local municipality in El Paso, including Texas State Troopers, Constables, and the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission.

“We’re proud to lead this initiative and even prouder to see our entire law enforcement community unite around the common goal of protecting lives," said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We are incredibly grateful to every agency that participated in this joint effort and to our County and City leaders for recognizing the seriousness of DWIs in our region.”

The operation resulted with 20 people facing driving while intoxicated charges; 6 with a Blood Alcohol Content level greater than 0.15, which is almost two times the legal limit. A minor was arrested for driving while the influence. Other charges included public intoxication, evading arrest and assault, traffic warrants, and assault causing bodily injury among others.

"I also want to thank the men and women in law enforcement who go out every day to serve and protect, and our dedicated detention officers who play a vital role in supporting these operations,” said Sheriff Ugarte and thanked the area agencies involved in the task force.

The joint effort is to address the growing number of drunk driving incidents in the county and reduce the injuries and deaths on El Paso County roads.