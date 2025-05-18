Skip to Content
FBI identifies man suspected of bombing fertility clinic

CNN
By
Published 4:08 PM

PALM SPRINGS, California (KVIA) - FBI Los Angeles identified Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, as the primary suspect in the targeted explosion outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic Saturday.

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office of the FBI, said Bartkus was found near the vehicle that blew up outside the American Reproductive Centers.

The explosion was reported at 11 a.m. Pacific Time and blew several windows out in the surrounding buildings. The blast also reportedly injured four people.

The FBI is calling the attack an "international act of terrorism".

Yvonne Suarez

