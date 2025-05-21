Community Champions: Danny Torres and Paulina Butler sign LOI’s

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastwood High School had eight student athletes sign their letters of intent on

Wednesday.

El Paso native Danny Torres will go on to leave Eastwood in the history books with the fastest times in the 3200-meter and 5K in the history of El Paso. Torres signed his LOI to the University of Texas at Austin.

""It feels amazing to represent El Paso," Torres said. "I was born and raised here so to put El Paso on the map and to give my teammates a better opportunity to get looked at by different colleges is amazing. Hopefully they follow in my footsteps."

Paulina Butler led the troops to an overall state title and won the State Championship at 146 pounds in Class 6A and she's doing it all for her father who passed away when she was just a baby.

Butler continued the legacy at Wayland Baptist.

"My dads legacy means a lot to me, he passed away when I was 9 months old," Butler said. "My dad was a martial artist, I'm surrounded with amazing martial artists. My dad was a great martial and I just wanted to complete that legacy so I'm going to do that."